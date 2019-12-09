Offaly referee picks up medal for Leinster Final

An Offaly referee has picked up his medal for officiating a provincial final at the recent Leinster GAA Presentation Night at the Talbot Hotel in Carlow.

Chris Dwyer took charge of this year's Leinster Junior Championship Final between Kildare and Meath in Croke Park in June.

Chris received his medal from Jim Bolger, Leinster GAA Chairman.

Also in attendance from Offaly were Fintan Pierce, Kieran Dooley, Pat Teehan, Vice Chairman, Leinster GAA, Chris Dwyer and Fergal Smyth