Budget friendly Christmas activities for families

Edenderry's Ciara Dempsey from the My Camera, My Boys and Me blog to bring you all things family life, parenting, fashion and lifestyle. This week Ciara has

As we all know Christmas as much as we love it can be a very expensive time of year. To make life a little easier I am going to tell you some activities and places to bring the children this year that are budget friendly and fun.

Santa visits, while there are many places to bring your children to visit Santa over the festive period some of them can be quiet costly. Whereas unbeknown to many shopping centres like Whitewater Newbridge offer a free Santa visit for your children. Which includes candy cane, badge and a nice certificate from Santa. My boys have been many times and loved it.

Farmleigh in Dublin host free events running from 7th-22nd December which include Christmas food and craft markets, festive crib, Christmas puppet show and storytelling for children.

Free Christmas events at Arnotts Dublin which include themed workshops.

Free certified Elf school at Stillorgan Village shopping centre which begins 7th & 14th December. Book your place in free Elf School as there are limited places.

Santa at Donadea forest, a family outing that will combine woodland walks, wildlife, hot drinks and Santa.

Ladyrath Lane is very budget friendly with a child only costing €8 and adults free with family rates too. This includes movie room, playroom, playground, face painting and colouring pictures of Santa. And of course seeing Santa himself.

Mollie Moos Petfarm with admission for child €15 and adults €9, it has a wide range of Christmas activities to keep your little ones entertained.

Tree lights being switched on is one free but festive activity with my local town Edenderry being a town that does it. They provide a lovely evening of festive music and fun including a visit from Santa himself.

Coca cola truck stops, take part in different towns every year if you check if its going to be near you. Then it provides another expense free night of festive fun.

Christmas carol services if you look in your local area you are bound to find some in your area and are so lovely to attend for young and old.

Local playcentres nearly always provide very reasonably priced Santa visits which also include playtime in the centre, great way to tire the little ones out.

Christmas story telling in local libraries are often held, so check in your local area also a great way to meet new parents that live near you.

Hope some of these suggestions help keep your little ones entertained over the Christmas season.