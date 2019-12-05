ALERT: Very windy and wet weather to arrive on Sunday according to forecaster

This looks serious!

Saturday looks mainly dry until after dark and then a spell of "very windy and wet weather arrives on Sunday", according to www.carlowweather.com

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said that one model "continues to show some very strong gusts for Sunday into Monday". 

He warned: "One to keep an eye on."