ALERT: Very windy and wet weather to arrive on Sunday according to forecaster
This looks serious!
Saturday looks mainly dry until after dark and then a spell of "very windy and wet weather arrives on Sunday", according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said that one model "continues to show some very strong gusts for Sunday into Monday".
He warned: "One to keep an eye on."
Wind gusts from GFS model shows strong winds today in the West but much stronger gusts are showing for Sunday. Something to keep an eye on, we could see some outdoor Santa decorations flying around by Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/tMK2N85chf— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 5, 2019
