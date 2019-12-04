BREAKING NEWS: Immigrants found hiding on cargo ship travelling to Ireland

Gardaí in Waterford were alerted to an incident today (Wednesday) in Waterford where eight males were discovered by the crew in hiding on a bulk cargo ship travelling from France to Ireland.

All eight are believed to be adult males from Eastern Europe. All males are in good medical condition. Garda Immigration Officers attached to Waterford Garda Station are currently dealing with the males and they will be processed under the immigration law.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all the circumstances of this incident.