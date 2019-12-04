RTE to screen documentary about Shane Lowry over Christmas

Last year it was Players of The Faithful but this year it is Shane Lowry, son of one of those players, who features on RTE's Christmas TV schedule.

'Shane Lowry – Open' sees award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker, the man behind Katie and Anthony Foley – Munsterman, tell the remarkable tale behind the Offaly man’s British Open win this summer.

The documentary will be screened over Christmas with no exact date revealed yet.

Also in the broadcaster's line-up is a radio documentary, The Clara Jug: Four Days in Portrush, which will also tell the story of Lowry's momentous 2019.