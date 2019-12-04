Two Dublin men arrested in Midlands with loaded handgun in car

Detective Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating organised crime activity in that area conducted a policing operation on Tuesday which led to the arrest of two males from the Dublin area.

They were arrested with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit in Rathowen, Co. Westmeath.

A fully loaded semi-automatic Makorav handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

The two males are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations. Investigations are ongoing.