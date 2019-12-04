Signage up on-site for new housing development in Tullamore

The signage advertising the arrival of a major new housing development on a prime site in Tullamore has been erected on-site.

Capital Homes was granted permission by Offaly County Council for the construction of 'Redwood' - a development of 98 new residential units on Kearney's Field off the Clara Road in the town during the summer this year.

Capital Homes says this new development will offer a range of 'spacious A-rated homes catering to all life stages' and construction is now due to begin following the erection of signage. Work will move at pace in 2020.

The site on the Clara Road offers an ideal location with easy access to the town centre and rail station.

The company says there will be 'a comprehensive choice of house-types' including three-bedroom bungalows, two and three-bedroom terraces, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached homes.

The development will also feature attractive landscaping, walkways and play areas. Local firm Kenny Lyons are architects for the development, while Philip Kelly and Andrew Dignam of DNG Kelly Duncan have been appointed sales agents.

Capital Homes says that as a local company, it looks forward to contributing to Tullamore’s economy while creating an attractive development that will complement and enhance the fabric of the town’s residential community.

Capital Homes worked with renowned local historian Michel Byrne in choosing an appropriate name for the development and are proposing to call it “Redwood,” restoring a long-lost townland name of Tullamore, as the town approaches the 400th anniversary of the royal grant which bestowed the town’s civic status in the 1620s.