Offaly student awarded top university scholarship

Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has congratulated past pupil Sophie Ryan after she received a top scholarship at University College Cork (UCC).

Sophie, who sat her Leaving Cert earlier in 2019, was awarded a Quercus Scholarship by the University College Cork.

She was awarded her scholarship for her musical achievements as a harpist.

Sophie is a now a first year Music and Irish Student in UCC.