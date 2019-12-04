Offaly man named on tax defaulters list for smuggling offence

An Offaly man has been named on the most recent tax defaulters list as a result of a charge of smuggling, Revenue has confirmed.

Romeo Ferri of Ballinamona, Durrow, Tullamore, whose occupation is recorded as courier was listed on Part 1 of the latest list in relation to one charge of alcohol and tobacco smuggling. He was fined €2,500.

The Part 1 list of the tax defaulters relates to "persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence."

On that list, there were 86 cases of failing to lodge tax returns, failing to lodge P35 returns, failing to remit VAT, delivery of incorrect tax returns, producing incorrect invoices and failing to produce books and records.

It also noted court fines of up to €55,000. A custodial sentence of up to 16 months imprisonment were imposed 26 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, in respect of which court fines of up to €5,000 were imposed.

There were 12 cases of excise and licencing offences including smuggling of tobacco and alcohol products, illegal selling of cigarettes and failure to hold a liquor licence. Court fines of up to €3,000 and a suspended sentence were imposed in these cases. Mr Ferri's case accounted for €2,500 of the fines in this area.