Jameson want people to join Offaly's Podge on graduate programme

Irish distillers Jameson are looking for Offaly graduates with 'serious character' to join the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme.

Now in its 28th year, the Jameson International Graduate Programme provides graduates with the opportunity to work with a world-renowned Irish brand in one of over 50 countries across the world. With a global support network, the programme empowers graduates to develop the necessary skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story.

Jameson is looking for applicants from Offaly to follow in the footsteps of Padraig Henry from Clara who is working in Irish Distillers’ Head Office in Dublin.

Padraig, who is currently working in Irish Distillers’ Head Office in Dublin said: “This is an amazing programme. I studied Communications in DCU and knew I wanted to work for a global organisation when I graduated. I had heard that the opportunities were fantastic as part of the Jameson International Graduate Programme, so I was encouraged to apply.

"The programme is looking for creative and innovative, self-starters and is open to all degree types. Through Jameson’s multi-award-winning training and development programme graduates are provided with the tools and knowledge to establish the brand in a seed market or accelerate brand growth in an established one. The application process includes a brief written application and the submission of a supporting two-minute video application. I would encourage anyone thinking about applying, to do so.

“To represent an iconic brand like Jameson is a great opportunity. Starting off my career on the programme it’s inspiring to see the post-programme opportunities in sales, marketing and digital for Jameson Brand Ambassadors with many programme alumni going on to have long and successful careers within Irish Distillers and the wider Pernod Ricard family.”

Graduates are based across all five continents, and in the past three years the programme has grown significantly in Africa, Asia and Latin America with Brand Ambassadors now based in countries such as Cameroon, Peru, Mexico and Malaysia. To date, almost 400 graduates have completed the Jameson International Graduate Programme since it was established in 1991. Alumni have progressed to global internal roles at Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard and externally across various sectors.

Applications for the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme is now open and will close on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1pm.

Applicants should visit www.jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.