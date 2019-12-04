Bidding war as Offaly apartment sells for well above asking price at auction
These six Offaly properties are up for auction today and there are bargains to be had
An apartment in Offaly has sold for well above its asking price today at auction.
The apartment at The Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry had a reserve of €44,000 but, after a total of 13 bids, sold for €57,000.
Five other properties in Offaly went under the hammer today with two selling and three remaining unsold in the BidX1 auction.
Here are the details of all the properties from Offaly up for auction today.
Lot 91 – Apartment 11, The Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - Reserve €44,000 - Sold €57,000 - 13 bids
Lot 20 – 146 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - Reserve €75,000 - UNSOLD
Lot 28 – Kilmaine, Fortal, Birr, Co. Offaly, R42 W138 - Reserve €110,000 - UNSOLD
Lot 29 – Apartment 8, Block E, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - SOLD €80,000 - 1 bid
Lot 129 – 38 Hophill Grove, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Co. Offaly - Reserve €98,000 - UNSOLD
Lot 142 – 19 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly - Reserve €136,000 - SOLD 1 bid
