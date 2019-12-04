These six Offaly properties are up for auction today and there are bargains to be had
These houses are up for auction in Offaly today (December 4) through on line auction house BidX1.
They are under the hammer at various times throughout the day.
For more details on the properties CLICK HERE
Lot 20 – 146 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - Reserve €75,000 - 9.54am
Lot 28 – Kilmaine, Fortal, Birr, Co. Offaly, R42 W138 - Reserve €110,000 - 10.02am
Lot 29 – Apartment 8, Block E, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - Reserve €80,000 - 10.04am
Lot 91 – Apartment 11, The Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry, Co. Offaly - Reserve €44,000 - 11.52am
Lot 129 – 38 Hophill Grove, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Co. Offaly - Reserve €98,000 - 12.56pm
Lot 142 – 19 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly - Reserve €136,000 - 1.16pm
