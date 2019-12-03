Beef talks should be unified voice for farmers - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that the Beef Taskforce which is meeting today for the first time should be a platform from which a strong and unified voice for all farmers emerges.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as the Taskforce, which was originally due to meet in October, was finally able to proceed after C&D Foods agreed to have two injunctions against protesting farmers lifted.

“The tractor protests last week provided a stark insight into the level of frustration that is building up among farmers.

"That is why it is vitally important that the Beef Taskforce does not just descend into yet another talking shop.

"Farmers are sick and tired of talk and empty promises.

"They need to see real and permanent improvements in their standard of living, and they need to see them quickly.

"They also want to see clear commitments on the part of Government to shift the balance of power away from the dominance of the processors and toward a fairer and more equal distribution of profits.

"Unless these things happen and unless the real and legitimate concerns of all representative groups, including the Independent Farmers, are taken on board, then it will be difficult to see what value the Taskforce actually has.

"I also want to acknowledge and welcome the lifting of the injunctions. It is just a pity that it took the kind of pressure we saw last week with the tractor protest to make C&D see sense,” concluded Deputy Nolan.