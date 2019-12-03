Former Tullamore pub up for auction next week for shock price

A former pub in Tullamore that was once a popular watering hole in the town is going up for sale at auction in December.

The Hole in the Wall is located between Church Street and Market Square and has a guide price of just €75,000.

It is arranged over two floors with accommodation over the ground floor public house.

The entire property extends to 178 sq/m and a seven-day license is included.

The property goes up for auction with BidX1 on December 10.