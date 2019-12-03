Santa Claus in Offaly for Tullamore's Super Tuesday

Santa Claus is in Tullamore this afternoon to celebrate the town's Super Tuesday event.

Organised by the Tullamore Chamber, Super Tuesday will see businesses offering customers discounts and some giveaways.

There will also be live music and a free drinks reception in the Bridge House Hotel Tuesday evening with local choirs performing and a Christmas market.

It gets underway from 5pm to 10pm and most shops will open late for the occasion.

Super Tuesday is seen as a boost for the businesses impacted by the year of road works in Tullamore town centre.

