Offaly people show incredible kindness to Feed Our Homeless appeal

Edenderry women Joanne Smullen and Claire O'Donovan Rushe have praised the kindness of local people to their Feed Our Homeless appeal.

"Well, what a result," Claire said, "from an idea to do our little bit to help others to the support Joanne and I have received from so many. It has been nothing short of incredible."

"What a fantastic community we have here in Edenderry. Hats, scarves, coats, tents, jumpers, gloves, many brand new, were transported to Baldonnell at the weekend to the Feed our Homeless group.

They will then be distributed to those less fortunate.

Speaking about Feed Our Homeless, Claire said: "These guys do incredible work every day." She also thanked local man Willie Mooney, describing him as a legend, for delivering all the donations to Dublin.

"To everyone, a heartfelt thanks for your kindness. As always, random acts of kindness mean so much," she concluded.