Offaly students win medals at Special Olympics regional swimming event

Gallen Community School has congratulated a number of its students from the Cluny Centre who participated in the Special Olympics Regional Swimming Competitions in the Curragh Camp in Kildare at the weekend.

Iris Samonte won a silver medal in the 50m freestyle and a participation ribbon for the 50m backstroke.

Moira Scott received a bronze medal for the 100m freestyle and a 5th place ribbon for the backstroke.

Daniel Dunne won gold in the 25m and silver in the 50m breaststroke competitions.

Conor Moran won gold in the 25m backstroke and a participation medal in the freestyle competition.

Sam Samonte received a gold medal for his efforts in the 50m breaststroke and a bronze for the 50m front crawl.

The school said well done to all involved in the Ballinamere Special Olympics Club and to their dedicated trainers.







