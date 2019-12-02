Offaly students win medals at Special Olympics regional swimming event
Gallen Community School has congratulated a number of its students from the Cluny Centre who participated in the Special Olympics Regional Swimming Competitions in the Curragh Camp in Kildare at the weekend.
Iris Samonte won a silver medal in the 50m freestyle and a participation ribbon for the 50m backstroke.
Moira Scott received a bronze medal for the 100m freestyle and a 5th place ribbon for the backstroke.
Daniel Dunne won gold in the 25m and silver in the 50m breaststroke competitions.
Conor Moran won gold in the 25m backstroke and a participation medal in the freestyle competition.
Sam Samonte received a gold medal for his efforts in the 50m breaststroke and a bronze for the 50m front crawl.
The school said well done to all involved in the Ballinamere Special Olympics Club and to their dedicated trainers.
