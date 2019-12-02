Eurovision winner to perform Christmas concert in Offaly

Eurovision winner Paul Harrington is bringing the festive feels to Offaly this Christmas as he performs a special concert at Lusmagh Church on December 15.

The singer/songwriter who, along with Charlie McGettigan, guided Brendan Graham's Rock 'n' Roll Kids to become our sixth winner in the competition - and an unprecedented third in a row - will perform a very special and intimate Evening of Song concert in St. Cronan's Church in Lusmagh as part of the camogie club's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking last weekend, one club committee member remarked, "As our 40th year draws to an end, we want to suitably mark the occasion with our final celebratory event of the year. So we're calling on everyone to help make it a great one. We're delighted to have a musician of Paul's calibre, and standing within the history of Irish music, coming to perform for us. Our girls, with their Drumcullen team-mates, put in a great performance to win the Minor A title last month. So we're already assured of a memorable end to such a significant year on the pitch. And this concert with Paul will guarantee the same thing for us off the pitch as well."

Highly rated local singer/songwriter Michaela Keenaghan will get the night underway, while TV personality Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will MC proceedings. A ticket-only event, you can make sure you have yours by going to www.eventbrite.ie, or contacting any committee member or player. A fabulous mulled-wine reception will welcome all guests from 7pm onwards on the night.

Not only did Rock 'n' Roll Kids make history as Ireland's sixth overall victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, and our third in a row, but Paul and Charlie were also the first male duo to claim the crown. It was also the first time that a winning song was performed without any orchestral accompaniment, with just Paul's piano, Charlie's guitar, and the perfect blend of their voices being all that needed to charm millions of listeners and viewers all across Europe.

And you can expect more of Paul's musical charm to guarantee December 15 as a night that will live long in the memory.

The concert, in aid of Lusmagh Camogie Club, takes place in St. Cronan's Parish Church, Lusmagh, on December 15. Tickets are available now from any club committee member, or player, and from www.eventbrite.ie. The mulled-wine reception commences from 7pm, with the concert itself beginning at 8pm sharp.

For more info, you can contact Lusmagh Camogie Club through their official Facebook page.