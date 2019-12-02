Four arrested in Offaly after gardaí stop vehicle

Gardaí made four arrests in Offaly on Sunday after stopping a suspicious vehicle.

Over €800 worth of stock had been stolen from a number of retailers in Tullamore on Sunday, December 1.

A vehicle was subsequently stopped leaving the town and searched by gardaí.

All the stolen property was recovered and four people were arrested. Gardaí have told us they will be making a court appearance this month.

They have also asked all business owners and staff to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity.