Four arrested in Offaly after gardaí stop vehicle
Gardaí made four arrests in Offaly on Sunday after stopping a suspicious vehicle.
Over €800 worth of stock had been stolen from a number of retailers in Tullamore on Sunday, December 1.
A vehicle was subsequently stopped leaving the town and searched by gardaí.
All the stolen property was recovered and four people were arrested. Gardaí have told us they will be making a court appearance this month.
They have also asked all business owners and staff to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity.
