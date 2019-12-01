The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for cold and settled conditions to begin the week but becoming breezier and less cold later in the week with more unsettled and changeable weather in the forecast.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is, after a cold night on Sunday night, for the day to be generally dry with frost and fog lifting only slowly during the morning. Sunny spells developing after fog clears but there will be a good deal of cloud in northern coastal counties with the odd shower and the fog could linger in parts of the south into the afternoon. Another cold day, with afternoon highs of 5 to 8 degrees in light breezes.

Dry, apart from the odd coastal shower in the northwest on Monday night. Cloudy at times in Connacht and west Ulster, but long clear spells prevailing elsewhere. Lows of -3 to +3 degrees, coldest in the east and south under clearer skies, with a sharp ground frost forming in these parts, and icy patches on untreated surfaces. Light southerly breezes, will be fresh to strong and gusty on Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly dry with frost clearing during the morning under spells of sunshine. It will, however, be cloudier in west Connacht and west Munster with the odd patch of light rain or drizzle possible there. Cloud will gradually increase over southern and western parts of the country during the afternoon. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in Ulster. Light or moderate southerly breezes will be fresh to strong near coasts.

Cloud will thicken in Atlantic coastal counties on Tuesday night, with a little patchy rain or drizzle developing by morning. It will remain dry elsewhere though, with variable cloud and clear intervals. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees .

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be largely dry over the eastern half of the country on Wednesday with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Mostly cloudy further west during the morning with patchy rain and drizzle, but becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon. Light or moderate southwest winds will veer westerly for a time. Top temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 1, 2019

Clear spells for a time early on Wednesday night, but cloud will increase from the Atlantic later in freshening southwesterly winds. Outbreaks of rain developing in the west and north by dawn. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees will occur early on in the night, increasing by morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Thursday gradually extending eastwards, heaviest and most persistent in the west and north. Mild and windy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts with maxima of 10 to 12 degrees . Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle overnight, turning to showers and clear spells in the west and north overnight. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

Current indications suggest a mix of sunshine and showers, some possibly heavy. on Friday Afternoon highs around 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong at the coasts.

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann, next weekend will be changeable. Hints of a drier more settled interlude on Saturday, but turning more unsettled into Sunday.