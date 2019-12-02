Housing development in Offaly given the green light

The green light has been given for a housing development in an Offaly village.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the 23 house development at Ballydownan, Geashill.

The planned development will consist of 23 single-storey, partial single-storey and storey and a half houses and two-storey houses.

The proposed development would consist of two four-bedroom single-storey detached houses, two three-bedroom partial single storey and storey and a half detached houses, four-bedroom semi-detached and mid-terraced two-storey houses, nine three-bedroom semi-detached two-storey houses and six four-bedroom houses semi-detached two-storey houses.

Eighteen conditions were attached to the decision.