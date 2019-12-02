Delay to plans for new craft distillery in Offaly castle

Plans for a new craft distillery situated at an Offaly castle have been delayed.

Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision on planning permission for the craft distillery at Kinnitty Castle.

Teroboc Ltd is seeking permission for the development which will consist of alterations and change of use to the existing coach house and stable outbuildings to the rear of the castle.

The altered buildings will contain the distillery, bottling, storage area, retail area, testing area and bar along with craft workshops.

The works will also include repairs to the existing buildings and other site development works.