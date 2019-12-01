Offaly student receives Mary I teaching scholarship

Máire Brennan from Birr recently received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship to the Bachelor of Education programme at Mary I College.

The presentation took place at the recent Mary Immaculate College Awards Ceremony.

She was presented with her scholarship by Professor Eugene Wall, President of MIC.

The scholarship, valued at €2,000, was awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Examination.

The annual MIC Awards Ceremony, held in the Lime Tree Theatre, saw 130 students, graduates and alumni from MIC being recognised for their academic and other notable achievements with over €100,000 presented on the night in scholarships and bursaries.