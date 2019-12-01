Offaly company raffling €10,000 kitchen for a great cause

Renowned Offaly company, Direct Wholesale Kitchens, have launched announce a raffle for a brand new €10,000 kitchen, all in aid of the Emily Harte fund.

Emily has been in a serious condition in hospital since September after suffering a heart attack at her home in Edenderry.

Announcing the raffle, DWK said: "Many Edenderry locals and people from surrounding areas have been deeply touched by the unfortunate sudden illness of Emily Harte. Emily is fighting hard to recover from a sudden cardiac arrest which will, unfortunately, see her needing ongoing specialised medical care, which as we all know can be incredibly expensive.

"Emily’s son Aiden suffers from Dravets Syndrome and as Emily was his full-time carer, the family now have the financial strain of organising extra care for Aiden," they added.

You can enter the raffle HERE and tickets are just €10.

Confirmation of your order will be emailed to the email address you use to check out and the order number will be your ticket number.