Six Offaly community groups handed funding boost

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has announced over €66,000 in LEADER funding for six projects across Offaly.

Ballycommon - B.O.L.D. Landscaping Project has received funding for landscaping and upgrade works to create an amenity area with picnic benches beside Dún Eochla Centre. The project received €28,012.50 from LEADER with Offaly County Council matching funding bringing the total to €37,350.

The Birr 2020 Vision CLG received €14,083 to engage a consultant with relevant experience to undertake a strategic review of festivals in the town of Birr. Offaly County Council will contribute matched funding to bring the total for the project to €18,777.50.

The Birr Development Company has been given €14,059 to purchase equipment for a gym for Birr Development Company. OCC will bring funding total to €28,118.

Moneygall Community Garden Safety & Security will erect fencing to replace the existing boundary fence at Moneygall Community Garden with their €15,348. OCC will bring their project total to €20,464.

Teach Lea Community Centre in Boora will receive €7,016 from LEADER and extra €2,340 from Offaly County Council to carry out upgrade works at Teach Lea Community Centre. These works will include the replacing of external doors and the sound-proofing of the hall.

Finally, Tullamore Christmas Lights 2019 will receive €15,660 for a new Christmas Lighting project involving a major upgrade of the lighting scheme at O'Connor Square in Tullamore. OCC will boost this funding to a total of €31,320.

Reacting to the allocation, Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said: “Congratulations to all the groups who have been successful with their applications, who have been working with the Local Action Group here in Offaly, OLDC to prepare the applications and secure the necessary funds for the match funding required under the LEADER programme. I am pleased that I was able to provide additional support and advice to the Minister’s office in relation to these applications."