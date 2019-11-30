Freezing overnight temperatures in latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing in the coming nights according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

The weather forecast for Saturday night is for it to be cold and frosty, with icy roads, as temperatures fall to between +1 and -2 degrees. Isolated showers in northwestern and eastern coastal areas, but otherwise remaining dry with patches of mist or fog developing. Winds will be light, northeasterly or variable in direction.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for frost and fog to clear during the morning to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There will be a few light showers, mainly in eastern and northern coastal areas. A cold day, with highest temperatures ranging between 4 and 7 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/TSotyXBisR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 30, 2019

Sunday night will be cold and clear with sub-zero temperatures, with values as low as - 3 degrees in some areas. A sharp frost with some ice on untreated roads and also a few fog patches. Winds will remain light northerly.

A cold start on Monday with a widespread frost. It will be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine and just the slight chance of an isolated shower in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees