Man arrested after drugs and cash seized in search of house in Offaly

A was arrested after quantity of drugs and a sum of money was seized during a search of a house in Offaly.

The Detective Unit, with the assistance of uniformed members, carried out a search of a property in Edenderry on Friday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €5,000 was seized along with almost €4,000 in cash.

A man was arrested at the scene but was later released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.