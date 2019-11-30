One man arrested as Gardai recover stolen car parts in operation in Midlands

As part of 'Operation Thor' and ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group involved in motor car theft, Gardaí carried out a search of business premises in Mullingar yesterday (Friday).

During the operation two vans at the premises were searched and an assortment of suspected stolen car parts, valued in excess of €30,000, were recovered. The parts recovered included seats, dash consoles, air bags, CPU’s and steering wheels for leading car brands.

A man in his 30s was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act, 1984 at Mullingar Garda Station for questioning. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Both vans were seized for forensic examination. The car parts will be examined by investigators to fully establish their origins.

The operation was led by the Divisional Drug Unit assisted by the Dog Unit, District Detective and Uniformed Gardaí, Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Roads Policing Unit.

Investigations is ongoing.