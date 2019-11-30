Details of road closures for switching on of Christmas Lights in Tullamore on Sunday

Santa will arrive in Tullamore on Sunday, December 1 for the Big Switch On of the Christmas Lights in the town.

It is going to be a blockbuster day in the town with a series events planned for all ages.

Santa arrives in town at 5pm for the switching on ceremony, with choirs singing well into the evening, Christmas markets, street entertainers, and much more!

There is sure to be something for everyone as the town kicks off the countdown to Christmas.

Roads will be closed in Tullamore on Sunday to facilitate all the events from 2-8pm

Harbour St will be closed from the junction with Chapel Lane to the junction with William Street. Bridge St will be closed from the Bridge Centre and William Street will be closed to Durrow Lane.

There will be free parking in town all day tomorrow.