Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry and bright with temperatures dropping as low as -3 degrees at night.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland is for it to be breezy and mostly cloudy over much of Munster and south Leinster with fresh and gusty easterly winds. The rain and drizzle there will become confined to southern coastal areas by early afternoon. Drier and brighter elsewhere, with sunny spells developing more widely and with just a few showers. Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees, generally, but 9 to 11 degrees in southern coastal counties. Winds moderating later today also.

Cold, mostly clear and frosty on Saturday night, with icy roads. An odd passing light shower may drift onto parts of the north and east coasts, but most places dry. Lowest temperatures 1 to -2 degrees, in light northeast winds, with a few fog patches also.

Frost and any fog patches will clear during Sunday morning, to leave a bright, largely dry day, with sunny spells. But a few light showers may encroach into eastern coastal districts. Afternoon temperatures will range 5 to 8 degrees , in light northerly or variable winds.

It'll be cold and clear on Sunday night with sub-zero temperatures, with values as low as - 3 degrees in some areas. A sharp frost with some ice on untreated roads and also a few fog patches. Winds will remain light northerly.

A cold start on Monday with a widespread frost. It will be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine and just the slight chance of an isolated shower in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light, variable winds but a freshening southerly breeze will develop along the Atlantic seaboard later. Largely dry overnight with a widespread frost but a little less cold in southern and western coastal areas owing to a freshening southerly breeze.