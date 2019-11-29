REVEALED: We have a winner in the Offaly Express winter photo competition

The Offaly Express readers have crowned this epic shot as the best winter photograph for 2019.

Last week, we put out a call for your winter or Christmas photographs - be those winter scenery shots or classic family Christmas snaps from years gone by - and we received over 40 entries.

Thousands of votes were cast but this effort, submitted by Angela Swords Delaney, was deemed the winner after receiving 1,308 votes.

The closest challenger was a wonderful landscape shot which received just over 1,200 votes.

Angela's winning photo has now been featured on our website and social media imagery for Christmas 2019.

Thank you for contributing and voting!