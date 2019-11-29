Local man wins Offaly GAA club's €20,000 lotto jackpot

Bracknagh GAA has presented an early Christmas present to local man Darren Broderick.

Local man and supporter Darren was the lucky winner of the Bracknagh GAA lotto jackpot which has grown to a sum of €20,500.

Darren collected hid prize and was accompanied by some family and friends.

Aidan Dempsey (Chairman) and Seamus Danny Comerford (Treasurer) proudly represented Bracknagh GAA and congratulated Darren on his windfall.