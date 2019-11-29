Shane Lowry in the running for RTE sportsperson of the year award

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has been nominated on the longlist for the RTE Sport Awards 2019 Sportsperson of the Year prize.

The Clara man makes the list after a stellar 2019 which saw him win his first major title, the Open Championship in Royal Portrush back in July.

He also won in Abu Dhabi back in January and finished the European Tour season in fourth place in the Race to Dubai. He was 12th in the season-ending DP World Tour tournament in Dubai last week.

The scenes of celebration in Clara following Shane's Open victory will live long in the memory, as will his singing and his granny's TV and radio interviews. Few sports stars have endeared themselves more to the Irish public over the last 12 months than Shane Lowry. He is already the bookies favourite to win the RTE awards.

He will face competition from 25 other rivals, including Katie Taylor, Davy Russell, Jack Byrne, Seamus Callinan, Stephen Cluxton, Ellen Keane, Ciara Mageean, Rory McIlroy, Denise O'Sullivan and Paul Townend.

The shortlist will be revealed on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport on December 8. The winner will be revealed on the awards programme, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ One, Saturday, December 14, at 9.30pm.