Roads works in Tullamore suspended for Christmas

Road works in Tullamore have been suspended for Christmas with normal traffic flow restored to William Street.

The work on the footpaths on either side of the street is complete but the road has yet to be resurfaced.

As of this morning however, there is no right turn from Patrick Street on to William Street which will continue to push traffic down Church Street.

The streetscape works in the town have been ongoing since January. Work will continue on the new pedestrian area of O'Connor Square but there is two way traffic to and from the Tanyard.

Works will commence again in the town in January but, for the festive season at least, people should be able to move more freely into and through Tullamore.