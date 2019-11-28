REVEALED: Black Friday spending trends and habits for people in Ireland

The spending habits of shoppers in Ireland on Black Friday has been broken down by item and by time.

AIB has revealed the information which was compiled based on anonymised and aggregated data from debit card transactions from Offaly consumers during Black Friday 2018.

Some of the details are as follows:

National Average Spend on Electrical Goods - €174.

National Average Spend on Jewellery - €118

National Average Spend on Clothes - €65

National Average Spend on Health and Beauty - €36

National Trends

· While there has been an increase in online shopping over the past number of years, the spending data reveals that brick and mortar stills wins out with 69% of us still spending in store versus 31% spending online.

· However, there is an increase in the volume of online spending during Black Friday compared with the previous Friday. On Black Friday, online spend is up 216% and in store spending is up 46% compared with the previous week. The data also reveals that Cyber Monday seems to have caught on here in Ireland with 36% of us shopping online on that day; 5% more than Black Friday

· How we are paying for items has dramatically changed over the past number of years. During Black Friday last year, 41% of all transactions were carried out using contactless, while 2.7% were carried out using Apple Pay and 1.1% using Google Pay.

· When it comes to most popular shopping times during the day, in store peaks at 12pm and 4pm as shoppers are on their lunch and finish work. Interestingly, online spend peaks between 10am-12pm and decreases as the day goes on. Almost 5% (4.3%) of shopping is done online between 12am-6am as eager consumers stay up late or wake up early to grab a bargain.