REVEALED: What Offaly people spend their money buying on Black Friday

The spending habits of Offaly shoppers on Black Friday and broken down exactly how and where money is being spent.

AIB has revealed that shoppers in Offaly splash out on jewellery with the average spend per Offaly person being €155. This is much higher than the national average of €118 which makes you think there were a lot of marriage proposals in the county last Christmas.

Offaly people spend and average of €142 on Electrical Goods on Black Friday, which is lower than the national average of €174.

The information was compiled based on anonymised and aggregated data from debit card transactions from Offaly consumers during Black Friday 2018.

Looking at the most common consumer items bought across Black Friday in Offaly, the data also shows that consumers spend and average of €66 on clothes during Black Friday, which was slightly higher than the national average (€65).

During Black Friday the average spend on health and beauty was €35, which was just below the national spend (€36).

Speaking about the data, Fergal Coburn, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer said, "as Ireland’s most digitally enabled bank with over 2.4 million customers, these insights give us a real understanding as to how Offaly consumers are spending their money. More recently we are seeing an increase in digital wallet usage, with more shoppers using Apple, Google or FitBit Pay to carry out their transactions. This year we have seen a trend in consumers using their digital wallets more as they reach for their phone over their card.”