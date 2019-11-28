'Nothing malicious' as gardaí attend truck fire in Offaly

Gardaí have said there is "nothing malicious" being investigated in relation to a vehicle fire in Tullamore.

Gardaí are currently at the incident of a vehicle on fire on the N52 in Tullamore.

The fire broke out earlier on Thursday in a lorry with emergency services responded.

No injuries have been reported.

While visibility was poor in the area, the road still remains open, gardaí confirmed.

Caution is advised in the area.