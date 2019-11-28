Racing legend Ted Walsh to launch Offaly art exhibition

Horse racing trainer and commentator Ted Walsh will be in Offaly this Friday evening to launch an art exhibition at Annaharvey Farm outside Tullamore.

Some of the art pieces for the exhibition were unveiled this week.

The exhition is being held in aid of LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice and the Irish guide dogs for the blind. It will be starting on Friday, November 29, at 7.30pm.

Newly elected Offaly senator Pippa Hackett will also join Ted to kick things off.

Artwork from professional and amateur artists will be for sale. The artwork will also be for sale at the farm on Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 5pm both days.