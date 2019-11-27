Lucky Offaly man picks up his massive Lotto winnings

A lucky Offaly man has picked up his massive winning check at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

A total of six separate players collected a combined €284,794 in prizes which they won in EuroMillions, Lotto and scratch card games.

The biggest winner of the day was a delighted Offaly man who claimed a €148,259 Lotto Match 5 and Bonus prize which he won on Saturday, November 23. The Offaly native, who wishes to keep his win private, purchased his winning ticket at the Birr Post Office on Emmet Square in Birr, Co. Offaly.

One of today’s other big winners was a delighted Dublin man who claimed a €40,000 top prize on the Money Multiplier 10X scratch card. The winning ticket was sold at Spar on Lower Grand Canal Street in Dublin 2.

Another Dubliner who was certainly quick off the mark claimed a Match 5 EuroMillions prize of €31,535 which he won in last night’s (Tuesday 26th November) EuroMillions draw. He purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket at Griffin’s Londis store at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin 8.

Also claiming a top scratch card prize today was a lucky Limerick player who won the top prize of €30,000 on the Diamond Bingo Doubler scratch card. The winning €3 scratch card was sold at Adams Garage in Glin, Co. Limerick.

Christmas also came early for one lucky family on the Northside of Dublin city after they claimed a €20,000 top prize they won on a €5 Merry Money Christmas scratch card. The winning ticket was sold at the Mace store in Ashtown, Dublin 7.

Finally, another player from Ennis in Co. Clare pocketed a cool €15,000 after they won the top prize on a €2 All Cash Gold scratch card which they purchased at Talty’s Mace/Topaz store in Lissycasey in Co. Clare.

