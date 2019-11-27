Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry and bright weather with temperatures set to drop.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a brighter day with good dry spells. A few sunny spells will develop through the day, best of these in the north and northwest. Some scattered showers will occur also with the odd heavy one in eastern areas. Highest temperatures 8 to 10 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds.

Cloudy and mainly dry for much of the country on Wednesday night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light breezes.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to be largely dry and bright with some sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Winds will be light or moderate northerly.

Turning cold on Thursday night, especially in the north and east where temperatures will drop back to between -3 and 0 degrees under clear skies, leading to frosty conditions. It will be less cold in the south with temperatures generally above freezing.

Dry and bright on Friday with some sunshine and with daytime highs of 4 to 8 degrees in light easterly breezes.

Another cold and frosty night on Friday with temperatures below freezing in the north and east. Less cold again in the south and southwest.

The weekend looks set to be dry and sunny for much of the country. Some rain will affect southern counties through Saturday though. Cold and crisp with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Cold and frosty nights with temperatures near or below zero countrywide.