Plans unveiled for massive development of houses and apartments in Tullamore

Tullamore could be in for another major boost to its housing stock as plans have been unveiled for a massive development of houses and apartments on the outskirts of the town.

Steinfort Investments Fund has lodged a Strategic Housing Development Consultation with An Bord Pleanala.

According to the application, the plan is to build a total of 344 housing units on the site in Clonminch. The proposed development plans the construction of 212 houses and 132 apartments, a creche and all associated works.

The site is located past Clonminch Wood on the left hand side as you leave Tullamore and is close to the by-pass. The site was put up for sale in 2017 and was zoned residential at the time of sale.

Planning applications for housing developments of more than 100 residential units can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála.

This new type of application was introduced as part of Rebuilding Ireland to speed up the planning application process and accelerate delivery of larger housing and student accommodation proposals.