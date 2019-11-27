Decision delayed on change of use of Bridge Centre unit

Offaly County Council has delayed a decision on whether or not to grant a change of use for a unit in The Bridge Centre in Tullamore.

EBS DAC has applied for planning permission for the change of use of the unit which fronts on to High Street as well as the Bridge Centre and is located between the An Post Office and the entrance to the Bridge Centre.

The unit is currently zoned retail but the application is seeking a change of use to Class 2 Financial. The plans also include the replacement of the existing shop front and new external signage.

The application was lodged in September but further information has been sought this week by the local authority.