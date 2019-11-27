Big turn out expected in Tullamore this weekend for big turn on of Christmas Lights
A large crowd is expected in Tullamore this weekend for the switching on of the Christmas Lights in the town.
Santa arrives in town at 5pm for the switching on ceremony, with choirs singing well into the evening, Christmas markets, street entertainers, and much more!
There is sure to be something for everyone as the town kicks off the countdown to Christmas.
