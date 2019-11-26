Young Offaly hairdresser one of the best in the country as she makes the cut for Star Team 2020

A young Offaly hairdresser has become one of just four trainees in Ireland to win a place on the Irish Hairdressers Federation’s Star Team 2020.

Talented Pullough native Roisin Loonam(21), who works in Studio One hair salon in Tullamore, was awarded the coveted prize at a ceremony in Dublin earlier this month.

Along with the other three other chosen members of the Irish Hairdressers Federation(IHF) Star Team, Roisin will now benefit from expert advice, training and equipment worth over €20,000 during 2020.

Speaking after her win, Roisin said, “it’s just amazing, it really is. It is just like a scholarship really.”

She attended the IHF award ceremony in Dublin along with family members and staff from Tullamore’s Studio One. Roisin said everyone was thrilled at the win, “they are delighted. My dad said it was one of the proudest moments of his life,” she remarked.

Studio One owners Marie O’Boyle and Dee Gallagher were equally ecstatic at the win.

“It’s fantastic. Roisin is a deserving winner and we are very proud of her and her achievements. She is the only midland based hairdresser on the team, so it’s a victory for the region as much as Tullamore, Offaly and Studio One,” said Dee Gallagher, who

explained that the other team members were from Dublin and the west of Ireland.

Members of the Star Team will also get a chance to mix with leading industry experts throughout 2020 and will be brought to both Salon International and the Alternative Hair Show in London next year.

The team were chosen following a tough selection process which began when the judges interviewed 50 hopefuls from the hundreds who sent in CVs. Those who impressed in the interviews progressed to practical exams, starting with a one-day creative colour, cut and blowdry assessment for 32 entrants.

Following this, the 14 remaining trainees were challenged to create two looks in creative upstyle and blow-dry in the final day-long assessment in Dublin. The final four who made the winning Star Team 2020 were announced at an awards ceremony in the Gibson Hotel in Dublin city centre earlier this month.

The IHF-the representative organisation for the hairdressing profession in Ireland-will mentor the Star Team throughout 2020 when they will have access to and assistance from leading industry experts.