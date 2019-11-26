Offaly councillor slams delays to new primary care centre in county

Councillor Clare Claffey has criticised delays in the provision of a new Primary Healthcare Centre for Birr and the surrounding area.

The Health Services Executive has advertised publicly for bids from private developers interested in developing a primary healthcare centre in Birr, but it has emerged that no contract has yet been awarded despite a large number of interested parties.

Offaly councillors actually voted against a proposed primary care centre near the site of Birr Rugby Club at Scurragh, Townlands, in Birr back in June 2018. The material contravention was defeated by a margin of 12 to 6, with one member, Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, abstaining from the vote.

Fianna Fail as a group voted against the contravention, while Fine Gael and Sinn Féin voted in favour. Fianna Fail councillors were concerned the centre would detract from businesses in the centre of Birr. That vote was taken before Clare Claffey was elected to the council in May of this year.

Following an appeal, An Bord Pleanala refused permission for the centre on that site close to the rugby club in late 2018.

“This has dragged on far too long, and it’s not acceptable,” said the Social Democrats councillor.

“The people of Birr are entitled to see their GP and attend ancillary services in a dedicated centre, just like the people of Tullamore and the soon to be centre in Banagher. Birr must have a dedicated and modern centre that will attract and retain sufficient GPs so that in the future when we have our full complement of GP's we can re-instate our 'Out of Hours' service. At the moment the pressure on the existing GPs trying to provide any type of service is crazy."

She added: "In the spirit of Slaintecare, where all the Irish political parties have come together to support a fairer, modern and more progressive health service across the whole of Ireland, I feel this is a wonderful opportunity for all councillors in the Birr district to do likewise and be a united force behind the speedy provision of Birr's Primary Care Centre.

“During the local election campaign in April and May of this year, the provision of accessible healthcare was one of the major issues being raised by people in Birr, and here we are six months later and if anything, the situation has gotten worse. My petition to restore out of hours doctors service to serve Birr and surrounding areas was signed by over 2,500 people, and yet now we are told that even when a site for the primary healthcare centre in Birr is finally agreed, the HSE do not plan to provide for out of hours GP service in the new centre.

"I have still not received an answer from Minister Simon Harris to my letter requesting that the service be reinstated in Birr, despite his promise to investigate the issue when I met him in the Dáil in April of this year. What does that tell you about his commitment to the people of this area?”

Claffey was quick to point out that she has huge admiration for the GPs in Birr. “The GPs are doing trojan work in very difficult conditions,” she said. “It is well known that there are insufficient GPs working in the Birr area to service the local population and that this had a knock-on effect on the out of hours service. This is all down to funding though – if GPs were adequately supported, they would not be leaving the profession and the country in droves."

Claffey said the Government has been paying lip-service to a commitment to primary care. She said: “I am calling on the Government to invest in primary care in Birr, to agree a site for the Primary Care Centre, and most importantly, to ensure that the new centre provides space for a future 'out of hours' doctor service for the people of Birr and West Offaly.

"The Taoiseach and Minister for Health make many promises regarding healthcare in rural areas. What they should be doing is delivering without delay a Primary Care Centre in Birr town and the restoration of the Midoc services to Birr and Edenderry and other areas where GP services have been downgraded," Cllr Claffey concluded.