Offaly councillor to 'roll out red carpet' for Minister in county this week

A big welcome awaits Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, TD, as he attends the official opening of Edenderry’s first digital hub, e-Hive, on Thursday, November 28.

That's according to Edenderry Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin who said: "We’ll certainly be rolling out the red carpet for Minister Ring when he comes to Edenderry. Over the course of his time as Minister for Rural and Community Development, he has been responsible for putting in place funding that will quite simply transform the town."

Edenderry’s e-Hive is an exciting new workspace that offers co-working facilities, hot desks and meeting rooms. Located on the upper floor of the town hall, space can be rented either daily or monthly. Each desk in the e-Hive is fitted out with a 27” monitor, privacy screens and individual locker space. Users also have access to modern kitchen facilities.

Speaking about this latest development in Edenderry, Cllr. Cribbin said: "Funding of €100,000 from Minister Ring’s Department has enabled the development of this amazing facility in the town. It is the ideal solution for stressed-out commuters, start-up companies or anyone wishing to have a quiet office space to work in, free from distraction.

"Minister Ring has also been instrumental in driving funding for a range of other projects in Edenderry. Everybody in the town has been delighted over the last few weeks as the news keeps coming – the First Phase funding for the Tesco site and backlands development; the ongoing works as part of the Master Plan which will map out all developments as part of that project; the recent announcement of funding for upgrades to Blundell Park, and of course not forgetting the Minister’s approval for the community centre/theatre also on the former Tesco site.

"This last project is particularly close to my heart and I was delighted to meet the Minister with my colleague Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy last year when we got approval for it.

"It’s an exciting time for Edenderry. We have our newly opened 18-hole Pitch and Putt course, our new Canoe Club is almost ready to open and more good news this week with the announcement of a further €49,000 in funding for the Edenderry Skate Park also in Blundell Park.

"I am looking forward to meeting with the Minister and expressing my thanks on behalf of the people of Edenderry for all the assistance he is providing as we strive to continue transforming the town," Noel concluded.