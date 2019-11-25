Action sought on Offaly ambulance turnaround times

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has called for urgent action to address the "huge deterioration ambulance turnaround times over the past two years in Tullamore Hospital."

Ambulance turnaround times measure the time interval from ambulance arrival at a hospital, to when the crew is ready to accept another call. The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) recommends an ambulance turnaround target of 20 minutes while the HSE sets it at 30 minutes.

In 2012 HIQA said that all hospitals in Ireland should monitor the implementation of the National Ambulance Patient Handover Time in line with the National Emergency Medicine Programme which requires 95% of patients being handed over from an ambulance crew to the emergency department staff in less than 20 minutes, and where this is not met, corrective action should be taken.

New information received by Fianna Fáil shows that the HIQA 20-minute target was only met in 6.1% of cases in Tullamore while the HSE 30-minute target was only met in 27.1% of cases in 2019.

Deputy Cowen said: "These figures are absolutely shocking, but what makes it worse is the fact that two years ago these figures stood at 17% and 42.1% respectively.

“So we see a drop in turnaround times of 11% when it comes to meeting the 20-minute target and 15% with the 30-minute target. This is in less than two years and despite the fact that the HSE budget has never been as big.

"The issue in Tullamore Hospital is that the staff are having to cope with taking in patients from places as far away as Nenagh, Roscrea and Roscommon. They are doing their level best to provide top-quality care but the resources are not there to back them up.

"It’s another vicious cycle; if emergency departments are overcrowded, it causes delays in taking patients from ambulances. If there is a delay taking patients in from ambulances, then the ambulance response times are going to worsen. If ambulance response times worsen, then people in emergencies and in urgent need of an ambulance are going to find themselves in a very dangerous situation.

"I will be tabling a priority question to the Minister this week to ask him to explain the shocking deterioration and what he is going to do about it," he concluded.