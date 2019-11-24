WATCH: Offaly athletes bring home gold and silver from National Cross Country Championships

Offaly's Liam Brady has come home the winner at the National Senior Men's Cross Country Championships today.

The Tullamore Harriers club man ran from the front and held off the field to cross the line in front.

Speaking after the race he said it was a relief to have won the senior medal and he was looking forward to 'hanging it up behind the door'.

There was also success for Tullamore Harriers in the Junior Women's where Danielle Donegan is bringing home a silver medal after an excellent run.

