The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for further unsettled conditions. It will be generaly rather dull with showery spells of rain occurring most days. However, it should become somewhat drier by Friday. Temperatures will be around normal, with mostly frost free nights.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be dull and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain clearing northwards with showers following into the south and west. Longer drier spells occurring too, but staying overcast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

There will be patchy light rain or drizzle on Monday night, with mist and fog forming too, all in near calm. Later in the night, more general rain will move into southern counties. Relatively mild with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for wet and breezy weather in the south which will likely extend countrywide by late morning. A risk of flooding in the south. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, in fresh easterly winds.

Scattered falls of rain on Tuesday night, mainly affecting eastern counties, with onshore winds here. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.



The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days is available here.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy and showery across the eastern half of the country. However, a good deal of dry weather will occur elsewhere with some brighter spells here. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate west/northwest breezes. Largely dry overnight but a band of rain may move into Ulster later. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for outbreaks of rain. It will be driest and brightest across southern counties at first, and later across northern areas. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate northwest breezes.