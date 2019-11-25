Two planning decisions on major projects due to be announced this week in Offaly

Planning decisions on two major projects are due to be announced this week by Offaly County Council.

A decision is due on a housing development in Geashill as well as a craft distillery at Kinnitty Castle.

The planned development in Geashill would consist of 23 single-storey, partial single-storey and storey and a half houses and two-storey houses.

The proposed development would consist of two four-bedroom single-storey detached houses, two three-bedroom partial single storey and storey and a half detached houses, four-bedroom semi-detached and mid-terraced two-storey houses, nine three-bedroom semi-detached two-storey houses and six four-bedroom houses semi-detached two-storey houses.

Teroboc Ltd is awaiting a decision on planning permission for the craft distillery at Kinnitty Castle.

The development will consist of alterations and change of use to the existing coach house and stable outbuildings to the rear of the castle.

The altered buildings will contain the distillery, bottling, storage area, retail area, testing area and bar along with craft workshops.

The works will also include repairs to the existing buildings and other site development works.

Both decisions are due from Offaly County Council this week.